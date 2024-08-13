August 7, 1945

August 11, 2024

Edwin (Ed) Blair Brewster Jr., of Claytor Lake in Pulaski County, Virginia, passed away on August 11, 2024. He shared a beautiful life on the lake with his high school sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Margaret Johnson Brewster. Ed spent his early years in Bluefield, Virginia, before moving to Pearisburg and eventually settling at Claytor Lake.

Ed was a proud graduate of both Bluefield State College and Virginia Tech. For over 25 years, he was a beloved Drafting/Architecture teacher at Giles County Vocational School. After retiring from teaching, he started a small construction business with the help of grandson Logon. Ed and Margaret enjoyed camping, boating, playing cards, reading and traveling. They spent their winters in Myrtle Beach and returned to Claytor Lake for the spring, summer, and fall.

Ed was a devoted father who loved spending time on Claytor Lake. Whether it was taking his kids fishing early in the morning in his Jon boat, pulling them tubing or water skiing, or enjoying long floats with his wife in the cove, he cherished every moment. He was beloved by many of his students and others. Ed never met a stranger and if you were a stranger, you were his best friend before finishing talking to him. He always had a joke to tell you.

Ed had a passion for football, playing as a G-man at Graham High School and later cheering for Giles and Virginia Tech. He proudly watched his grandson Elliott followed in his footsteps, playing football for Pulaski County and then for the VMI Keydets. He was also a regular at his other grandchildren’s school and sporting events, which included cheering on Logon and Morgan playing basketball for Christiansburg and AAU teams.

Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Betty (Ratliff) and Edwin Blair Brewster, Sr., and his brother, Col. Robert B. Brewster.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Johnson Brewster and his dog, Oreo; his daughter, Valerie Shrader and her husband Todd; his sons, Todd Brewster and his wife Leigh Ann, and Ted Brewster and his wife Sherry; his sister, Katheryn Brewster Wolford and her husband Robert; his sister-in-law, Linda Brewster; his nieces, Jennifer Wolford Phillips and her husband Adam; and his nephews, Derek Brewster and his wife Jennifer, and Adam Brewster and his wife Stacey.

One of the greatest joys of Ed’s life was his grandchildren and great-grandson. He passed on his love of the lake, carpentry, cards, games, sports, and the value of education to them. His granddaughters are Morgan Shrader and Madison Brewster. His grandsons are Logon Shrader, Gage Brewster, Chase Brewster, and Elliott Brewster. Finally, he loved to spend time with his great grandson Joey.

A small family memorial will be held on Saturday, August 17th, at the Mountain View United Methodist Church in Dublin, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of Claytor Lake in his name. (https://www.focl.org/)

The Brewster Family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com