Eight Cougars land spots on All-River Ridge District football team

Eight Pulaski County Cougars have been named to the All-River Ridge District football team.

First Team All-District honors on offense went to senior running back Trevor Gallimore.

Sophomore quarterback Bryant Nottingham was named to the Second Team offense along with junior running back Sammy Carrasco, senior offensive lineman Noah Hinkley and senior Chase Lawrence as an all-purpose member of the team.

On defense, senior linebacker Hunter Hill was named to the First Team defense along with Nottingham at punter.

Named to the Second Team from Pulaski County were senior defensive end Gavin Lytton and senior defensive back Taner Mace.

Salem landed the big spots on the River Ridge All-District team including Salem senior running back Josiah Persinger as Player of the Year and Spartan Head Coach Don Holter was named Coach of the Year.