February 11, 1940

December 14, 2024

Elbert Vadis Hedrick, 84, of Dublin, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2024. He was the son of William Newal Hedrick and Arena Juanita Fox Hedrick. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Arline Hare and Louise Webb; and brother, Eugene Hedrick.

He was a mathematician employed as a civilian for the U. S. government. He loved sports, especially basketball, watching WVU, the Lakers, and the Cowboys. He played into his 60’s and 70’s and was proud of scoring 51 points in one game.

He was survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Rebecca Arrington Hedrick; children and their spouses, Todd Hedrick (Beth Ann), and Kristen Corboy (Brian); he was proud grandfather to Sarah Rebecca Corboy, Aaron Farmer, Landon Farmer. He was loved by many other relatives, friends and neighbors.

The family would like to especially thank Commonwealth Assisted Living and Medi Hospice for their care.

Graveside services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery or to Medi Home Health and Hospice.

The Hedrick family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhomecom.