Eleanor Ruth Lester, age 60 of Pulaski unexpectedly passed away from her battle of cancer on Sunday, April 28, 2024, at her home. She is the daughter of the late George Wilmer Woodard Jr, and Thelma Ann Woodard. To say she lost her battle with cancer would be wrong as she never stopped fighting. Her resolve never broke no matter how sick she was, and she was determined to stay strong not only for her, but for all her loved ones. Through her, we can see what true resilience and preservation is and how generous, loving, determined, and just how wonderful a person she is.

Surviving –

Husband – Curtis Lester – Pulaski

Children – Drew White -Radford and Kal Lester – Pulaski

Sister – Elaine Woodard

Brother – Dean Woodard

Many Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and Friends

Funeral Services will be held on Monday 7:00 p.m., May 6th 2024 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski

Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 pm until service time at 7:00 p.m.

To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.