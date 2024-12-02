Election results certified

RICHMOND, VA – The State Board of Elections has certified the results of the Nov. 5, 2024, general election.

With all five board members present, the vote was unanimous to certify the results. Official results can be found on the Department of Elections’ website. State Election Results

Prior to ascertainment by the State Board of Elections, election results were certified by local electoral boards and checked for accuracy by the Virginia Department of Elections.

Per Section 24.2-671.2 of the Code of Virginia (§ 24.2-671.2), two risk-limiting audits (RLAs) were conducted prior to certification of the results. The State Board of Elections met Nov. 18 to choose a randomly selected House of Representatives district for the risk-limiting audit and to set the risk-limit for both that audit and one of the U.S. Senate races. The random selection chose House District 1, and the risk limit was set for both RLAs at 10 percent.

The Senate RLA was held Nov. 20 using the ballot polling method with a total of 1,878 ballots selected statewide. The RLA for House District 1 was held Nov. 21 using the batch comparison method with 19 randomly selected batches of ballots chosen, resulting in 137,627 ballots being hand counted in the audit. The 10 percent risk limit was successfully met in the first round of both audits.

A full report of both RLAs will be presented to the State Board of Elections in January 2025.