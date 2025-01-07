November 20, 1938

January 6, 2025

Elizabeth Rebecca Eanes Yearout (86) of Radford went to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on January 6, 2025. Elizabeth, who had the nickname “Pat,” was an asset to many people throughout her life. She was a daughter to the late Judson and Virginia Dale Eanes of Pulaski. She was a wife to the late Everett Lee Yearout, Sr and a wonderful mother to her children, the late Everett Lee Yearout, Jr. and Rebecca Lee Yearout. Pat also loved her aunt, Betty Morgan, who helped raise her along with her grandmother, Atha Duncan Eanes. Growing up, Pat especially enjoyed spending time with her Aunt Ruth and her cousin and good friend, Carma, who would come down from Maryland for summer visits. Together, Pat, Carma, and Aunt Ruth enjoyed their summers.

Pat’s professional life was about hard work and perseverance. She was an employee for Burlington Mills, working tirelessly and saving every paycheck to help build a nice home for her family. Later, she became a manager for “The Cove” at Radford University, where she enjoyed talking with college students. Pat was also a great financial planner for her family, as she knew how to save money and always stayed ahead financially.

Aside from her working years, Pat was a very wise teacher to her children. She was a beautiful, intelligent woman who knew had to dress elegantly and loved her necklaces, especially her pearls. However, Pat was able to show her practical side by teaching her children words of wisdom. She often taught that “Anything worth having was something that you had to work hard for and usually harder than you thought.” She believed in education and wanted her children to be the best that they could be, which meant hard work. She inspired her children to achieve high goals. She also taught her children to love God and His Son, Jesus Christ. Her children learned that “God knows best.” God is still in charge in difficult times. He still sits on the throne. And yes, “God knows best.”

Visitation and service will be held at the First Baptist Church on 3rd Avenue in Radford, Virginia, on Friday, January 10, 2025. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, and the service will commence at 12 noon with Reverend Diana Farrell White and Pastor Wesley Belcher officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Burial Park in Fairlawn, Virginia. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Rescue Mission in Roanoke, Virginia.

The Yearout family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.