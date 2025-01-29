Ella Mae Hamm Coake, age 95 of Dublin passed away Saturday, January 25, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital – Mongtomery. Born July 10, 1929 in Matoaka, West Virgina, she was the daughter of the late James Dewey Hamm and Beulah Nunn Hamm. She was also preceded in death by her husband Raymond McCoy Coake.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM – Monday, February 3, 2025 at the Pulaski Church of God with Pastor Donald Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:45 p, before service time at the Church.

