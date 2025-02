One-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott won Sunday’s Cook Out Clash at historic Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Elliott held off Ryan Blaney to win the opening exhibition event for the 2025 season.

Denny Hamlin came in third followed by defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano in fourth and Bubba Wallace in fifth.

The official opening race of the 2025 season, the Daytona 500 in Daytona, Florida will be run on Sunday, Feb. 16.