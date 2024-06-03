Elmer Calfee Hanks, age 94, of Pulaski, Virginia, widower of Christine Nester Hanks, passed away early Sunday morning, June 2, 2024, at National Health Care of Greenwood, South Carolina. Born February 11, 1930, in Woodlawn, Virgina, he was a son of the late James Eric Hanks and Helen Jane Calfee Hanks. Elmer served in the United States Army from 1951 until 1953, and among other medals, he was awarded the Purple Heart, having been wounded September 21, 1952, in Chun Chow, Korea. He was retired from the United States Postal Service and continued to serve his community by volunteering for the County of Pulaski and being a member of the Carroll County Veterans of Foreign Wars. He remained a member of the First Christian Church of Pulaski.

Elmer is survived by his baby sister, Sally Ratcliffe; his daughter, Deborah Hanks Moody; his son, James Eric Hanks (Gena); his grandchildren, Eric Venable (Penny); Sean Venable (Melissa); Amber Vaughan (Bill); Brad Hanks (Jessi); great-grandchildren, Christian Venable, Calfee Venable, Emily Venable, Carson Venable, Aaron Venable, Landon Vaughan, Lexi Vaughan, Kaden Hanks, Kellen Hanks, and Maverick Vaughan; his great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley Venable and Waylon Venable; and his numerous beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, Elmer was preceded in death by his siblings, Alene Goad, Geneva Richardson, Una Lee Brewer, James Hanks, and Veda Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, at Norris Funeral services Pulaski Chapel (formerly Stevens Funeral Home) located at 815 Randolph Avenue, with visitation at noon. Burial, with military rites, at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Virginia, will immediately follow the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church (524 Jefferson Ave N, Pulaski VA 24301) or the charity of your choice.