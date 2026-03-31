Elmer Lee Hutchens passed away on March 28. He was 94 years old. He was the loving husband of Merita Hutchens for 63 years. He is survived by his two sons, Wade Hutchens and Brad Hutchens (wife Sherri), three grandsons Hunter, Ryan, and Spencer Hutchens. He was predeceased by his wife Merita Hutchens, parents Henry and Pearl Hutchens and ten half-brothers and sisters.

Elmer graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1949 and enlisted in the Navy, serving in the Korean War. Returning from Service, he attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech) and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Electrical engineering.

He began a 33-year career as an engineer for General Electric in Salem but moved on to Radford Army Ammunition Plant, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed being outside doing anything, especially hiking, biking, and trout fishing. He was an avid reader, especially the Bible. He had a great sense of humor and his “Elmerisms” will live in our hearts forever! He was a wonderful person that everyone liked and respected. To his family he was a great husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather.

A visitation will be held at Norris Funeral Services in Pulaski, VA from 11:00am. to 12:00pm. and funeral service to follow at 12:00pm on Monday April 6th, 2026, followed by a graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin, VA.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be provided in Elmer’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/)