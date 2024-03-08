Eloise Long Earhart Marshall, age 101 of Pulaski passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2024 in the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin.

Born October 14, 1922, in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Gilbert Long and Vera Mae Matherly Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Earnest Marshall; sons, Garland Earhart, Jr., and Stephen Earhart, Sr. and his wife, Beatrice Earhart; sisters, Estella Kimbler, Helen Cartwright and Marie Heiner.

She retired from the former Jefferson Mills in Pulaski after 35 years of service. She attended the New Haven Ministries Church. Mrs. Marshall was a life member of the VFW Post #1184 Ladies Auxiliary in Pulaski.

She is survived by

Step-Daughters – Sandra Marshall Southern & husband, Early – Pulaski, & Dale Marshall Wickline & husband, Roger – Pulaski

Four Grandchildren – Betsy Earhart, Sara Boyd, Stephen Earhart Jr. and Susan Winters

Several Great and Great-Great Grandchildren

Daughter-in-law – Brenda Earhart -Draper

Funeral services will be held Monday, 2:00 p.m., March 11, 2024, in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Bobby Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper.

The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. To sign her online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.