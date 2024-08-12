Emergency bridge work on I-81

SALEM – Emergency bridge repairs on northbound Interstate 81 at exit 94 in Pulaski County will impact drivers this afternoon and into the overnight hours.

To repair a large pothole in the bridge over Route 99, the right lane of northbound I-81 at exit 94 is closed. The right lane of southbound Route 99 beneath the bridge is also closed. In addition, the ramp from Route 99 onto northbound I-81 and the ramp from northbound I-81 onto Route 99 are closed.

Northbound I-81 traffic can use exit 94A if heading to Pulaski. Route 99 traffic can use Possum Hollow Road to proceed to northbound I-81 at exit 98.

For real-time traffic information on Virginia’s roadways, visit www.511Virginia.org.