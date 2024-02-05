Emma Jean Hatfield Repass, 87, of Pulaski, Va., passed away surrounded by her loving family February 1, 2024 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin, Va. She was born on November 11, 1936 in Baileysville, WV.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Minnie Hatfield, her kind and gentle husband of 68 years, William David (Bill) Repass, brothers, Rhondall Hatfield, Kurt Hatfield, Harold Hatfield, Fred Hatfield, Paul Hatfield, Carlos Hatfield, sister, Virgie Hatfield and granddaughter, Allison Nixon.

Jean was an avid cook and loved nothing more than sharing her amazing food and wonderful sense of humor with her family, friends and neighbors.

Survivors include her sons, Michael Repass (Vanessa), of Pulaski, Virginia, Bill Repass (Tamela), of Princeton, WV, Brian Repass (Robin) of Claremont, NC and Johnny Repass (Rhonda) of Corinne, WV, sister, Sandra Repass of Itmann, WV, sister-in-law, Athelene Hatfield, Alderson, WV, 10 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 10 at Cassell Memorial United Methodist Church, RR 10, Itmann, WV, with the Rev. Lewis Arnold officiating. The family will gather at 11a.m. with public visitation at 12 p.m. and services beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Hatfield Family Cemetery located in Baileysville, WV.

The Repass family is in the care of Tankersley Funeral Home, Mullens, WV.