ENTF to host School’s Out Food Drive

The Emergency Needs Task Force of Pulaski County will host a “SCHOOL’S OUT” FOOD DRIVE

We are hoping to fill our food pantry and we need your HELP! Please join us in our efforts to help those in need.

Help by dropping off non-perishable food items at the

Pulaski New River Community Action Office

(412 North Jefferson Ave.)

MONDAY July 8 – FRIDAY, July 12

Donations will be accepted between the hours of 9 am – 3 pm

The pantry’s current needs: canned meats (chicken, beef, tuna/salmon), peanut butter, oatmeal, boxed pasta meals, hearty soups, instant potatoes, canned fruit, canned vegetables and dry cereal.