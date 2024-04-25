Erma White Underwood, 92, of Dublin, VA, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2024 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center. Mrs. Underwood was born on October 14, 1932 in Pulaski County, VA, and was the daughter of the late Harrison W. & Minnie Thompson White.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hensel Lee Underwood, four brothers, David H. White, Kellas M. White, James C. White and Hubert W. White, and six sisters, Gladys Stevens, Edith Kitts, Lucille Warner, Violet Underwood, Glenna Fanning and Reba Myers.

Mrs. Underwood was a member of the Dublin United Methodist Church and was a retired employee from Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons & daughters-in-law, Danny & Angelia Underwood, Pulaski, VA, and Mark & Shelia Underwood, Centreville, VA; two grandchildren, Brittany Austin and Branden Underwood; three step-grandchildren. Lindsey Fedok, Lauren Bullen and Chip Huff; five great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 29, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at Dublin United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Shelor officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 P.M. until service time, 2:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Mrs. Underwood’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, http://act.alz.org/sit/Donation.

The Underwood family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.