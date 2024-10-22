Eugene Young, age 85 of Dublin passed away peacefully in the Arms of Jesus Sunday, October 20, 2024 at home with his family by his side. Born October 26, 1938 in Isaban, West Virginia, he was the son of the late James Exodus Zoad Young & Dolly Rose Young. He was also preceded in death by the Love of His Life and wife of 51 years Velvie Adkins Young (2019), sons James and Terry Young, twin sister Norma Jean Fields, brothers Charles Walter Young, Tom Young, Kelly Young and John L. Young.

Eugene retired from the Lynchburg Foundry with over 30 years of service. Daddy was a hardworking man who always made sure his family was provided for. He enjoyed hunting and his westerns, but most importantly he loved the Lord.

He is survived by his

Children – Tracie L. (Chris) Sands – Dublin, Tony W. (Teresa) Young – Moneta

Granddaughter – Mariah Lynn (Tim) Taylor – Draper

Step Grandson – Darrell Sands

Great Grandchildren – Declan, Lucas & Miles Taylor

Sister – Mary Outlaw – Missouri

Sisters-in-law – Kathleen Young, Irene Young

Several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Gary Stike officiating. Interment will follow at the Memorial Christian Church Cemetery, Draper.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Friday at the Funeral Home. To sign Eugene’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Special thanks to Sarah, Stacy and Marsha with Intrepid Hospice and Dr. Charles Judy for his years of caring for our dad.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements for the family.