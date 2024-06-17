Eva Sue Rigney Smith, age 74 of Draper passed away Sunday June 16, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born September 6, 1949 in Draper, she was the daughter of the late Bill Rigney & Eva Elizabeth Duncan Rigney. She was also preceded in death by her son Charlie Smith.

Eva is survived by her

Husband – James McKinley Smith – Draper

Children – Donna Kaye Smith – Pulaski, Robbie (Kari) Smith Dublin and James McKinley “BJ” Smith, Jr. – Salem

Grandchildren – Shana (Phillip) Saunders, Tyler Blake Smith, Haelan (Chance) Turpin, McKenley Smith, Trever Smith, Josh Smith

Great Grandchildren – Miss Adi-Jo Turpin

Sisters – Pat Monroe – Christiansburg, Gayle Horton – Hillsville

Brothers – Billy (Linda) Rigney – Draper, Joe Rigney – Draper

Special Pet – Jackson

Memorial services will be private and held at a later date. To sign Eva’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.