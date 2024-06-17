Eva Sue Rigney Smith
Eva Sue Rigney Smith, age 74 of Draper passed away Sunday June 16, 2024 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born September 6, 1949 in Draper, she was the daughter of the late Bill Rigney & Eva Elizabeth Duncan Rigney. She was also preceded in death by her son Charlie Smith.
Eva is survived by her
Husband – James McKinley Smith – Draper
Children – Donna Kaye Smith – Pulaski, Robbie (Kari) Smith Dublin and James McKinley “BJ” Smith, Jr. – Salem
Grandchildren – Shana (Phillip) Saunders, Tyler Blake Smith, Haelan (Chance) Turpin, McKenley Smith, Trever Smith, Josh Smith
Great Grandchildren – Miss Adi-Jo Turpin
Sisters – Pat Monroe – Christiansburg, Gayle Horton – Hillsville
Brothers – Billy (Linda) Rigney – Draper, Joe Rigney – Draper
Special Pet – Jackson
Memorial services will be private and held at a later date. To sign Eva’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com
