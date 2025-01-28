Evelyn Marie Ward, born on February 3, 1949, died peacefully in her home in Dublin on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Evelyn was born to David Daniel Ward and Sally Eva Simmons Ward who preceded her in death along with three brothers and a sister.

Evelyn loved praising the Lord and loved raising her son, Jonathan. She enjoyed reading her bible, praying and cooking. She specialized in macaroni and cheese as well as banana pudding. However, she did enjoy cheating every now and then with chocolate covered cherries.

Leaving behind with cherished memories is her son, Johnathan Ward and his wife Chelsey, now living in Radford. Also surviving is a sister, Bonnie French and her husband, Daniel from Dublin.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Evelyn will be held on Monday, February 3, 2025, at the Family Worship Center in Pulaski at 955 Memorial Drive in Pulaski. Pastor Jeff Willhoite officiating. Services will begin at 6:00 in the evening.

Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel, is serving the family.