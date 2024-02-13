Evelyn “Sue” Bailey Walker 86 of Dublin, VA (formerly of Bastian, VA.) passed peacefully on February 10, 2024. Sue was born April 12, 1937, in Premier, WV to the late Walter Edgar Bailey and Zelpha Holloway Bailey.

She was proud to be a coal miners’ daughter and granddaughter. She grew up in the coal camps of West Virginia where her father was a mining superintendent. This upbringing gave her gifts she carried her entire life. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do – from working on cars and carpentry to cooking and sewing. She loved horses and flowers almost as much as she loved her family. She valued learning about her ancestors. She is a direct descendant of Richard Peyton Bailey who settled Mercer County, WV and Tazewell County, VA.

In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her son, Darren Reed Walker, her sister Florence Holleman, and her brothers, Jack Bailey and Kerry Bailey. Her husband Kenneth Walker passed away on June 17, 2023, after 63 years of marriage.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carla and Dennis Dean, Draper VA, son, Kevin Walker, Johnson City, TN. Five granddaughters, Audra Walker, Johnson City, TN, Allissa Walker, Johnson City, TN, Emily Dean, Winston-Salem, NC, Amanda and Brad Osborne, Johnson City, TN, Morgan Dean, Richmond, VA. One great granddaughter, Flora Osborne and great grandson, Holland Osborne. Her brother and his wife, Timothy and Jamie Bailey, Vinton, VA. Sisters-in-law and husband, Patricia and Gerald Thomason, Bluefield, WV and Deborah Mathews, Indiana. Special niece, Barbara & Bill Weber, Baltimore, MD, special nephews, Paul & Betty Holleman, Jr., Pineville, WV, Barney & Linda Holleman, Wichita, KS, Blake & Terri Thomason, Bluefield, WV.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at Bower Funeral Home, 1631 Bob White Blvd, Pulaski, VA. Memorial services will begin at 1:00 pm. The burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Bastian, VA after services.

