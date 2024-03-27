Expect delays on 114 next Tuesday

SALEM – Weather permitting, on Tuesday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., drivers should expect delays in Montgomery County at the intersection of Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road) and Route 685 (Prices Fork Road).

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will be drilling to collect core samples as part of developing a future turn lane project at the intersection.

The work will require alternating lane closures throughout the day with traffic controlled by flaggers and police. Delays could be up to 15-20 minutes, so drivers are advised to plan ahead, add extra travel time and expect impacts to their commutes.

Construction on the turn lanes is tentatively expected to begin in 2026.