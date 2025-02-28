RADFORD, VA — Around 12:30 a.m. today there was an explosion at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Virginia. The explosion occurred in the ammunition production area. Due to the safety standards in place at the installation, there were no injuries. The incident is currently under investigation.

Producing ammunition is a dangerous business. Many safety protocols are put in place to ensure operators are exposed to as little danger as possible. Today’s incident shows the effectiveness of those protocols.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant’s mission is to provide the Joint Warfighter with superior performing propellants, energetics, and munitions to enable engagement and destruction of targets with total confidence.