Fairlawn VFD sending out new financial support letters

By MIKE WILLIAMS

Patriot Publishing

The Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department is once again this week reaching out to residents and businesses in its coverage area to raise financial support through its letter campaign appeal.

According to Freddy Smith, the department’s second treasurer who has been with the department for over 40 years, the letter campaign is not only meant to raise needed funds for the projects of the department, but is also a way to let residents and businesses within the coverage area know what the department is up to.

And they want everyone receiving a letter to know the campaign is legitimate and isn’t a scam.

The letters go out every couple years or so to over 1,500 households and businesses served by the Fairlawn department.

“This lets everyone know what their fire department is doing, has been doing, and what is going to be happening in the future,” Smith said. “The fire department does not send out a letter every year, but only when the department needs the additional help from the community. Our fire department, as well as all other volunteer fire departments could not exist without the help of those in our community.”

Smith said the hope is the letter reaches all residences and businesses in the Fairlawn area, but they know they still miss some people and businesses.

“If you did not receive a letter and would like to have one, please write us a note requesting one. Send your request to Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department, 7358 Peppers Ferry Blvd., Fairlawn, VA 24141, and we will send you one out as soon as possible. If you would like to contribute to the 2026 letter campaign, please send contributions to the same address, adding, “Attention, Letter Campaign” so that it will be recorded as such,” Smith said.

He added, “The Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department is grateful for the continued loyalty and support our community has shown us through the years, and realize it is this support that made 77 years of service to our community possible.”

According to the fundraising letter, the Fairlawn department “is made up entirely of dedicated volunteers – your neighbors – who answer the call at all hours to respond to fires, medical emergencics, vehicle accidents, and ocher critical incidents.”

The letter continues that, “While our members volunteer their time, the cost of providing safe and effective emergency services is significant. Outfitting just one firefighter with the necessary protective equipment and gear can cost $12,000 to S16,000. This includes turnout gear, helmet, boots, gloves, breathing apparatus, radios, and other essential safety equipment designed to protect our firefighters while they protect you.”

According to the letter, “Your donation – no matter the amount – directly supports:

Firefighter safety equipment

Emergency response apparatus and tools

Ongoing training and certifications

Readiness to respond quickly and effectively when you need us most

Every contribution helps ensure that when an emergency happens in Fairlawn and the surrounding communities, your fire department is properly equipped, trained, and ready to respond.”

“If you are able to support the Fairlawn Volunteer Fire Department with a donation, we would be sincerely grateful. Your generosity is an investment in the safety of your family, your neighbors, and the volunteers who proudly serve this community,” the letter states in closing.