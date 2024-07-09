Fatal crash probed in Wythe County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Wythe County. The crash occurred July 7, 2024, on Interstate 81 just north of I-77. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Wythe County. The crash occurred July 7, 2024, on Interstate 81 just north of I-77.

A 2013 Volkswagen GTI was traveling north on I-81 when it ran off the right side of the interstate, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.

The driver, Francesco D. Digiorgi, 36, of Willowick, Ohio, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.