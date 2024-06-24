Fatal officer-involved shooting in Carroll

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon (June 24, 2024) at approximately 1:04 p.m. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon (June 24, 2024) at approximately 1:04 p.m.

At approximately 12:53 p.m., a Virginia State Police trooper attempted to stop a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling on Route 58 near Glendale Rd. in Carroll County. The Toyota refused to stop for the trooper and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended at Route 58 and Wild Turkey Lane, after law enforcement were able to contain the suspect vehicle.

The driver of the Tacoma, an adult male, discharged a firearm. A local law enforcement officer and state trooper returned fire. State police immediately requested EMS to respond to the scene.

The suspect was transported to Twin County Regional Healthcare in Galax, where he died.

No law enforcement were injured in the incident.

In accordance with state police policy, the trooper has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.