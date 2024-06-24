Fatal single vehicle crash reported in Smyth Co.

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Friday (June 21, 2024) at 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Smyth County. Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred Friday (June 21, 2024) at 7:00 a.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Smyth County.

A 2001 Toyota Sequoia was heading northbound on Interstate 81 in the right lane when the driver lost control, went off of the left side of the road, struck the guardrail, bounced back onto the interstate, and overturned several times.

The driver, Casey A. Hornsby, 36, of Central City, Ky., was partially ejected from the vehicle. Hornsby died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Two passengers in the Sequoia suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.