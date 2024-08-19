Fate of WRE (Bible Bus) to be decided

Weekday Religious Education (WRE) classes or BIBLE BUS, as it’s known by the children, have been taught in Pulaski since 1935, but unless more funding is forthcoming immediately – this program will sadly come to an end. A meeting will be held Monday, September 9, 2024, to determine the fate of the program.

Our budget goal is $18,000 per year but we have a projected $15,000 shortfall in our funds based on current commitments for the upcoming school year. Our funds are now depleted, and we must ask for help from our churches, local businesses, and the individuals within the community. Some of the churches that have faithfully supported the program are currently unable to do so. Efforts are now underway to expand support by including businesses and individuals. Our hope is that there will be greater interest in supporting WRE (BIBLE BUS) once more information about the program is made known.

The Weekday Religious Education program began in 1914 in Indiana and came to Virginia in 1925. At one time there were over 60 WRE councils representing the Commonwealth of Virginia, which had the strongest and largest program in the nation in 1989. Today that number has dwindled to 20 councils, most being located along the 1-81 corridor.

The program permits schools to release students (with parents’ permission) to go off school grounds to be taught Christian principles. Students grades 2-5 attend weekly classes for one semester of Bible instruction. Students in 2nd grade learn about favorite Bible stories, students in 3rd grade learn about the life of Moses, students in 4th grade learn about the life of Jesus and students in 5th grade learn parables of Jesus. Schools participating here include Critzer, Pulaski Elementary and Snowville. There is a Dublin WRE Council that brings instruction to Dublin Elementary and Riverlawn. The Bible is the primary text, with WRE teachers following a curriculum guide which is inter-denominational. The program encourages Christian ideals and practices in everyday living, as well as church attendance. The instruction is viewed as a supplement to the home and church. WRE is entirely supported by churches, businesses and individuals, and has a 501(c) 3 tax free status. We are very fortunate to have a dedicated teacher, Wendy Marshall.

Our desire is that the program will be able to continue in Pulaski for many more years, but to do so we HAVE TO have HELP.

Here is a testimonial from our teacher, Wendy Marshall: “During a lesson with the 5th graders we were discussing the unmerciful servant. We talked about the importance of forgiveness. As we were discussing our lesson, a little girl told me of a situation between her mother and aunt. They hadn’t spoken in two years over a disagreement about an inheritance. One sister was supposed to get a table and the other sister took possession of it. The little girl asked me what I thought, and we continued to discuss the lesson and how we must be able to forgive to be forgiven. The little girl went home and discussed the lesson with her mother. The mother called her sister and told her she forgave her. The sister returned the table. They made up and went out for dinner together.”

Donation to the program may be sent to: WRE

P.O. BOX 1345

PULASKI, VA 24301

The future of this program absolutely depends on donations from churches, businesses, and individuals. The need is IMMEDIATE and your participation is of the utmost importance.

Email: PulaskiWRE@gmail.com

Proverbs 22:6 Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.