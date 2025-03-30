FC Beats Grayson in Softball and Baseball

Fort Chiswell Varsity Softball and Baseball Teams defeat Grayson County behind strong performances on the mound from Blair Jackson and Owen Jackson. Fort Chiswell Varsity Softball and Baseball Teams defeat Grayson County behind strong performances on the mound from Blair Jackson and Owen Jackson.

Blair Jackson struck out 11 batters and surrendered seven hits on four runs over seven innings while walking five in the 9-4 victory. FCs defense also played strong behind Jackson as she looked unhittable until the seventh when she gave up a two run homer to Shannon White. However, the Pioneer offense showed up in a big way collecting 15 hits with some of the bigger ones by Madilyn Goines who singled early scoring three runs and Kayden Walters who drove in two runs while going 2 for 4 on the day.

Katelyn Frazier, Krista King, Lilly Goforth, Annalees Kuehl, Jenna Ball, and Walters each collected two hits apiece for Fort Chiswell. Goforth also stole two bases in the win and moving FCs overall record to 2 wins and 1 loss.

Karius Isom and Shannon White each collected two hits to pace the Devils.

In the Boys Baseball Game, Owen Jackson was dominant on the mound, as the freshman hurler rang up 10 strikeouts in the 6-3 victory over Grayson County Blue Devils. Owen allowed seven hits and three runs over five and two-thirds innings while walking four. The hard throwing Senior, Parker Moore, came on for the save surrendering no runs, no walks, and no hits.

Grayson got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Mac Goad doubled down the right field line, and Zach Weatherman singled to center field, each scoring to make it 2 -0 Devils after one inning.

The Devils would add another run in the third on a wild pitch by Jackson which made the score 3-1 but FC would strike in a big way in the top of the fourth in the form of Isaac Haislip who homered to left field, scoring three runs, to give Fort Chiswell the advantage, 4-3. FC would later tack on two more in the seventh on a Cam Alley hit and a walk with bases loaded to make it 6 to 3.

Makray Goad took the loss for Grayson as the starter went six and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking one.

Isaac Haislip led the Pioneers with three runs batted in. The outfielder went 1-for-3 on the day. Cam Alley led the Fort with two hits in four at bats.

Adam Pennington, Mac Goad, and Makray Goad each collected two hits for Grayson County.

With the win FC improves to 4 wins and 0 losses while Grayson drops to 4 and 2.