Festival postponed due to rain

Pulaski on Main Announces New Date: June 22nd

Pulaski on Main regrets to announce that the Music and Merchants Festival, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will be postponed due to inclement weather forecasts. The event will now take place on Saturday, June 22nd.

In light of predicted rain, thunderstorms, and possible lightning, ensuring the safety and well-being of our vendors, attendees, and the general public is of high priority.

We understand that this postponement may cause inconveniences, and we sincerely apologize for any disruption to plans. However, we are committed to making the rescheduled festival just as successful and enjoyable, and we hope to see everyone on June 22nd.