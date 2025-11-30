Fine Arts Center for the NRV Opens “Art is Relative” Exhibition

The Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley opened a new exhibition, Art is Relative, with a public Open House on Saturday at its Pulaski location, 21 West Main Street.

Art is Relative highlights artwork created by artists connected through family: siblings, spouses, parents, sons and daughters, or relatives by marriage. The exhibition explores how creative expression and inspiration can be shared across households and generations.

More than twenty artists are participating, including: Lauren Bobbitt, Diohn Brancaleoni, Charlie Brouwer, Jennifer Hand, Sidra Kaluszka, Steven Kenny, L.S. King, Elizabeth Ryland Mears, Mike Mears, Stacy Penven, Savannah Penven, Amy Rehor, David Rehor, Wayne Ross, Ernie Ross, Kevin Sharpe, Ken Smith, Joanna Sunshine, Donald Sunshine, Shaun Whiteside, Sarah Hasty Williams, and Leslie Williams, with additional exhibitors pending confirmation.

The exhibition will run through January 10, 2026.

Visitors have the opportunity to pick up local handmade gifts for the season, supporting artists and small businesses in our community. Refreshments including cider and baked goods will be available.

In addition, the front entrance of the art center will feature a special display of work by Lyndall Mason. Lyndall was one of three founders of the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley, along with Edna B. Love and Martha Preston. She served as an art teacher for many years at both Dublin High School and Pulaski County High School. After retiring from the school system, she continued teaching classes at the Fine Arts Center and continued her mission to make arts education accessible to everyone in the NRV. Her work will be displayed in honor of her lasting contributions to the organization and to the region.

Art is Relative is presented as part of the Fine Arts Center’s ongoing commitment to supporting regional artists and providing accessible arts programming for New River Valley residents and visitors.