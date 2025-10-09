First Steps celebrates five years of honoring early childhood champions

Three Bird Photography

The 2025 Early Childhood Champion, Becky Roseberry.

Blacksburg – In late September, First Steps, an initiative of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV), celebrated early childhood educators and advocates at the fifth annual Early Childhood Champion Awards. First Steps is a network of more than 60 New River Valley (NRV) organizations that support young children and families through education, childcare, healthcare, advocacy, and more. This year, 17 people and two teams were nominated for awards.

The award ceremony kicked off the annual Igniting Connections Symposium, a free, day-long conference for early educators held at the Inn at Virginia Tech and sponsored by Early Childhood Education Initiatives at Virginia Tech. More than 200 people gathered to honor the 19 nominees and six award winners. In addition to educators and caregivers, those in attendance included local government officials, Virginia Tech employees, and business leaders.

Six nominees were selected as this year’s awardees and received cash prizes from the CFNRV. Becky Roseberry, an Early Childhood Development Instructor at Pulaski County High School’s (PCHS) Career and Technical Education Center, won the event’s top award, the 2025 Early Childhood Champion of the Year. Described as a visionary leader, her nominator shared that Roseberry has profoundly shaped the landscape of early childhood education in Career and Technical Education at PCPS.

“Ms. Becky Roseberry exemplifies both the heart and the art of teaching. Her dedication to early childhood development, her ability to inspire young minds, and her unwavering commitment to excellence make her a true champion in every sense of the word,” said Robert F. Graham, Superintendent, Pulaski County Public Schools. “We are incredibly proud that First Steps and the Community Foundation of the New River Valley have recognized what we’ve long known—Ms. Roseberry is a transformative educator who brings both passion and expertise to her classroom every single day.”

This year’s Early Childhood Champion runner-up is Crystal Fentress, an Early Educator of 4-year-olds at Christiansburg Primary School. Her nominator, a colleague, said in part, “Crystal’s commitment to early childhood education is evident in the intentional and joyful way she builds foundational skills and fosters a love of learning.”

A special legacy award for the fifth anniversary of the event went to Jeanne Roper, the co-founder of Valley Interfaith Child Care Center (VICCC) in Blacksburg. Her nominators shared that Roper is a long-time advocate for children and VICCC and noted that when children receive high-quality care like what VICCC provides, it benefits the entire community.

Additionally, First Steps recognized three honorees: Dr. Julie Ligon, the Special Education Director for Montgomery County Public Schools; Amy Nast, an Early Educator of three-year-olds at Children’s Nest in Blacksburg; and Linda Pospichal, a First Grade Educator at Blacksburg New School.

The full list of nominees is below. Nominations for the 2026 awards will open next spring. More information on First Steps can be found at cfnrv.org/firststeps. To support or get involved with the work of First Steps, please reach out to Margaret Hurst at margarethurst@cfnrv.org or 540-381-8999.

2025 Early Childhood Champion Nominee List by Locality

Winners indicated with an *

Giles County

Pearisburg Junior Women’s Club, Nonprofit Organization

Montgomery County

Wendy Baldwin, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (Montgomery County), Executive Director and Co-Founder

Morgan Boone, Community Housing Partners, Lead Family Services Coordinator

Crystal Fentress, Christiansburg Primary, Virginia Preschool Initiative Early Educator*

Ashley Hamann, Heart ‘n’ Hand Early Learning Center, Early Educator

Julie Ligon, Montgomery County Public Schools, Special Education Director*

Amy Nast, Children’s Nest, Early Educator*

Linda Pospichal, Blacksburg New School First Grade Educator*

Leeanne Sallade, Children’s Nest, Early Educator

Jeanne Roper, Valley Interfaith Child Care Center, Co-founder*

Pulaski County

Becky Roseberry, Pulaski County High School, Career and Technical Education Early Childhood Development Instructor*

Kristine Saunders, Pulaski Public Library, Youth Services Librarian

City of Radford

Emma Cook, Radford Early Learning Center, Early Educator

Mackenzie Farmer, Radford Early Learning Center, Early Educator

Shelby Kelley, CHIP of the NRV, New River Community Action, Outreach Specialist

Sidney Nelson, Radford Early Learning Center, Program Director

New River Community Action Head Start Team: Susie Buracker, Lindsey Martin, April Smith, and Chassity Capretta

Brittany Weber, Radford Early Learning Center, Early Educator

Wythe County