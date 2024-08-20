Five make finalist list for NRCC Presidency

RICHMOND, Va. – The State Board for Community Colleges has certified five finalists for the position of president at New River Community College (NRCC) in Dublin, Virginia. The finalists came from a national search that attracted over 70 candidates.

The five finalists, in alphabetical order, are: Dr. Peter Anderson of Blacksburg, Virginia; Dr. Robert Brandon of Abingdon, Virginia; Dr. John Davis of Spotsylvania, Virginia; Dr. Melissa Frank-Alston of Evans, Georgia, and Dr. Ted Lewis of Bluefield, West Virginia.

“We were incredibly fortunate to have such an impressive group of finalists participate in the process,” said VCCS Chancellor David Doré. “I’ve no doubt the college’s next president will possess all of the attributes and abilities necessary for success at New River now and well into the future.”

“We are pleased to announce the finalists for President for New River Community College,” said Bill Cunningham, chair of the New River Community College Local Board. “I would like to thank the search committee for their contribution to the process, and we look forward to hosting the finalists on campus and in our community.”

Dr. Peter Anderson is vice president for instruction and student services at New River Community College (NRCC) in Dublin, Virginia. Before serving in that role, Anderson worked as dean of business and technologies at NRCC, and prior to that, he worked as a grant administrator for the college.

Anderson earned an associate degree from NRCC; a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia a master’s degree in educational leadership from Radford University in Radford, Virginia, and a doctorate from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.

Dr. Robert Brandon currently serves as vice president of academic and student services at Southwest Virginia Community College in Richlands, Virginia. Prior to that, he served as dean of humanities, social sciences, and education at Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Brandon earned a bachelor’s degree from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia; a master’s degree from East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee; and a doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dr. John Davis is vice president of administrative services at Germanna Community College in Locus Grove, Virginia, a position he has held since 2017. Prior to that, he worked as the college’s executive director of organizational planning and assessment.

Davis earned an associate degree from Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Florida; a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida; and a doctorate from College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Dr. Melissa Frank-Alston currently serves as provost, executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Augusta Technical College where she has worked for the last 19 years. Prior to that, she served as assistant dean for academic programs & student affairs at the Medical College of Georgia.

Frank-Alston earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana; a master’s degree from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois; and a doctorate from Pennsylvania State University in University Park in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Ted Lewis currently serves as the founding president of Bluefield State University-Beckley, West Virginia, a position he has held since 2023. His previous experience includes working as provost and vice president of academic and student affairs for the university.

Lewis earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth, Texas; a master’s degree from the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas; and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas.

The five finalists seek to become NRCC’s seventh president, succeeding Dr. Pat Huber, who has served as New River’s president since 2017. Dr. Huber has served in faculty and leadership positions at NRCC for more than 35 years. The presidential finalists will soon visit the college to meet with faculty, staff, students, and community members. NRCC is a two-year institution of higher education under the statewide Virginia Community College System. NRCC’s service area includes the City of Radford as well as the counties of Montgomery, Floyd, Giles, and Pulaski.

