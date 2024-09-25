Flash flood warning in effect for area

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Giles County in southwestern Virginia... Western Montgomery County in southwestern Virginia... Pulaski County in southwestern Virginia... The City of Radford in southwestern Virginia... Southwestern Monroe County in southeastern West Virginia... * Until 530 AM EDT. * At 1131 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Blacksburg... Christiansburg... Radford... Pulaski... Pearisburg... Dublin... Narrows... This includes the following streams and drainages... Back Creek, Connellys Run, Crab Creek, Big Macks Creek, Cecil Branch, Dixon Branch, Broad Hollow Creek, Dry Branch, Carper Branch, Brush Creek, Crooked Creek and Blue Lick Creek. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter.