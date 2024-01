Virginia State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 7:43 pm on Jan. 12, 2024, in Wythe County.

A 2008 Ford Focus, driven by Jim C. Lemon, 57, of Floyd, Va., went off Turley Farm Road to the left, overturned, and landed upside down in Cove Creek.

Lemon, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Lemon was the only person in the vehicle.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.