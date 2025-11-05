FOCL: Claytor Lake drawdown begins today

Appalachian Power has scheduled a 2025 drawdown of Claytor Lake for Saturday, November 8, through Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Drawdown begins TODAY, Wednesday, Nov 5, at 1:30 pm, at 1.5 feet per day until down 5 feet by Saturday morning, the 8th.

The lake level will be lowered by 5 feet from full pond to a target elevation of 1841 feet. Refilling is expected to begin the evening of Sunday, November 16, with a return to normal levels by Friday, November 21, 2025 (depending on inflow).

This is an important opportunity for shoreline and dock maintenance, but please remember the drawdown is only nine days (including two weekends), so plan ahead for your work to be completed during that window.

Additionally, FOCL would like to remind all lake residents to assist in the mussel salvage effort during the drawdown. If you encounter mussels on your property or shoreline, please gently toss them back into the water so they can survive and continue supporting the lake’s ecosystem.

FOCL will be collecting data on drawdown usage and mussel salvage numbers, as it is crucial to their continuation. Kindly submit your information here.

For the most up-to-date information, follow “The Friends of Claytor Lake” on Facebook.

