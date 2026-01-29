Forecast: Snow on the way Friday, Saturday
The latest from the National Weather Service:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind around 7 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Calm wind.
Friday
A chance of snow, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Snow. Low around 15. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday
Snow likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy and cold, with a high near 18. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 6. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 17.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 6.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 39.