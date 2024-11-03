Forest Service Continues Response to Wythe Shooting Range Fire

Marion – The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest continues to manage the Wythe Shooting Range Fire, located 10 miles north of Wytheville in Wythe County. The fire is currently estimated at 17 acres but continues to smolder in dry duff and leaf litter. The area around the Wythe Shooting Range received minimal precipitation on Friday, November 1, which was not enough to saturate the ground. Suppression efforts have been difficult because of continually falling leaves. Personnel from USDA Forest Service, the Virginia Department of Forestry and Wytheville Fire Department first engaged on October 24 at 3:00 p.m. The fire is 90% contained at this time and is being actively suppressed and monitored. No structures have been damaged. Currently assigned to the fire are the following: 1 Bureau of Land Management Type 4 engine 3 USDA Forest Service Handcrew Modules 20 personnel The Wythe Shooting Range will remain closed for the public’s safety.