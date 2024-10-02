Forest Service George Washington and Jefferson National Forest Closures Due to Hurricane Helene

Roanoke VA – October 2, 2024 -The USDA Forest Service George Washington and Jefferson National Forests has closed the Clinch Ranger District and the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area in response to Hurricane Helene. These areas have experienced widespread power outages, severe flooding, fallen trees, and impassable roads. Several recreation areas on the Eastern Divide and North River Ranger Districts have also been closed due to damage from flooding. The Temporary Forest Closure Order is in effect today and will be effect until October 1, 2025, unless rescinded earlier. Public and employee safety remains our top priority. The George Washington and Jefferson National Forest began the response phase on Saturday, September 28, to open up forest roads with access to private residences and recreation facilities. This work continues. The impacts to the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests are significant, and it will take time to assess all the miles of roads and trails as well as conduct aerial inspections to identify further damage. Next phases for the forest will be to continue assessment of conditions and to begin recovery activities. We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as we undertake the recovery and cleanup effort. Please refrain from recreating and other forest activities until the Temporary Forest Closure Order is lifted. Hurricane safety information is available online at https://www.ready.gov/hurricane. For more information please check out the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest’s webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj.