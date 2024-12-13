Former Cougar, Hokie Todd Grantham Hired as Oklahoma State’s Defensive Coordinator

From OKState.com

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced Wednesday that coaching veteran Todd Grantham is joining the Cowboy football program as its defensive coordinator.

With experience as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, SEC and ACC, Grantham has served in that role for the Cleveland Browns (2005-07), Georgia (2010-13), Louisville (2014-16), Mississippi State (2017) and Florida (2018-21). He most recently served as the defensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints in each of the past two seasons and was a defensive analyst for Nick Saban at Alabama in the year prior.

“We are pleased to have coach Todd Grantham join our staff as defensive coordinator,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and a pedigree very rarely seen in college football today. Our fans and players should be extremely excited about Oklahoma State defensive football from this point moving forward.”

Grantham, who enters his tenure in Stillwater with 35 years of coaching experience that are all on defense, has spent 13 seasons in the NFL and 22 seasons at FBS schools that are at the Power 4 level.

In his 12 seasons as an FBS defensive coordinator, his defenses have ranked in the FBS top 20 in total defense six times and have ranked in the FBS top 10 four times.

“I would like to thank Coach Gundy and the Oklahoma State administration for allowing me to be part of reestablishing the success and identity of this program,” Grantham said. “We have a lot of work to do, but we are going to embrace the process to give Oklahoma State fans something to be proud of. Time to work!”

During his most recent stop with the New Orleans Saints Grantham coached the defensive line and developed some of the Saints’ youngest defenders. Carl Granderson produced a career-high and team-best 8.5 sacks as part of a 78-tackle season in Grantham’s first year. First-round pick Bryan Bresee also finished with 4.5 sacks and six passes defended to rank as the most for a rookie defensive tackle in Saints history.

Before arriving in New Orleans, he served as an analyst under Saban at Alabama in 2022. From 2018-21, he served as defensive coordinator at Florida. In his first three years from 2018-20, the Gators tallied 65 takeaways to tie for the 11th-most in the nation over that span. With a turnover margin of plus-12 in 2018 and plus-five in 2019, Florida finished with a turnover margin of at least plus-five in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015. The Gators also ranked in the top 10 in the nation in sacks in both 2019 (49-fifth) and 2020 (35-tied for seventh), leading the SEC each season. The 2021 defense was No. 21 in the nation with 73 tackles for loss.

His 2019 Florida defense ranked No. 10 nationally and second in the SEC with 304.8 yards allowed per game and finished seventh nationally in scoring defense at just 15.5 points per game. That unit also had Florida’s first three-shutout season since 1988. The 2018 defense improved to No. 20 in the FBS with 20.0 points allowed per game after ranking 69th in the year before his arrival. It also ranked 11th in takeaways, 17th in pass efficiency defense and 20th in sacks per game.

Some of his high-profile players at Florida included Thorpe semifinalists Kaiir Elam and CJ Henderson, as well as Bednarik semifinalist Jachai Polite and another first team All-SEC selection Jonathan Greenard.

Grantham was at Mississippi State in 2017 and at Louisville from 2014-16. He first entered the college coordinator ranks with a four-year stint at Georgia that began in 2010. He first served as defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach from 2010-11 and added the title of associate head coach from 2012-13.

His year with Mississippi State included a nomination for the Broyles Award after his defense allowed just 302 yards per game to rank 10th in the FBS and set the school’s best mark since 1999. The Bulldogs ranked 110th the year before his arrival. The 175 passing yards allowed per game were No. 13 in the FBS and the best since 2007 after ranking 120th the year prior. The team also allowed just 13.2 first downs per game for its best average since 1962 and allowed just a 31% third down conversion rate for its best since 1999. Three of his MSU players were first round draft picks in Montez Sweat, Johnathan Abram and Jeffery Simmons.

The Louisville defense ranked in the FBS top 20 in total defense all three of his seasons as the defensive coordinator, ranking 14th in 2016, 18th in 2015 and sixth in 2014. The run defense also ranked in the top 14 each of those years and the three-year total of 58 interceptions was the most in the nation. His players included first round NFL Draft pick Sheldon Rankins and Jaire Alexander and first team All-ACC picks Lorenzo Mauldin and Devonte’ Fields.

In 2012, Grantham led a unit that contributed to Georgia’s third 12-win season all-time, as the Bulldogs allowed just 19 points (one touchdown, four field goals) in their last three SEC regular season victories and had a streak of six scoreless quarters. The 2012 Bulldogs were No. 18 in the FBS with 19.6 points allowed per game. In 2011, Georgia finished fifth nationally in total defense, third in third down defense, fifth in interceptions and seventh in forced turnovers (32), which also led the SEC. His 2010 Georgia defense improved in both yards allowed and points allowed per game from the year before he arrived. His standout players included first round NFL Draft picks Jarvis Jones and Alex Ogletree.

Before Georgia, Grantham had an 11-year NFL stint as a defensive assistant. He served as the defensive line coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2008-09. In 2009, the Cowboys were second in the NFL in scoring defense (15.6 points per game), fourth in rushing defense (90.5 yards per game), seventh in sacks (42) and ninth in total defense (315.9 yards per game). Dallas finished eighth in the NFL in total defense in 2008 and led the league with 59 sacks.

Prior to Dallas, Grantham served three years as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator from 2005-07. Following his arrival in 2005, the Browns ranked fourth in the NFL in pass defense (179.2 yards per game). In 2007, the Browns defense finished eighth in third down efficiency (36.7%) as they improved from 4-12 to 10-6. Grantham started his NFL coaching career as a defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001) and the Houston Texans (2002-04).

Prior to his first NFL stint, Grantham had significant experience on the college level, serving three seasons as the defensive line coach at Michigan State (1996-98) under head coach Nick Saban and one as assistant head coach in 1998. He also spent six seasons (1990-95) at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, coaching defensive ends, inside linebackers and defensive linemen. In 1995, the Hokies led the nation in rushing defense, ranked fifth in scoring defense and 10th in total defense. Grantham played guard and tackle for the Hokies from 1984-88. He earned second team All-South and honorable mention All-America honors as a senior, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 1989.

Grantham and his wife, Paige, have a son, Corbin and a daughter, Olivia.

Grantham replaces former OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo. A replacement for former OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn has not yet been announced.