Fort Chiswell closes out perfect 12-0 MED season

The Boys’ Varsity Basketball Team at Fort Chiswell closed out a perfect 12-0 Mountain Empire Regular Season on Friday at Riner by defeating the Auburn Eagles by the score of 73-55. Auburn had a packed house for senior night and came out fighting strong with scores from Matthew Altizer, Cody Fleet, and Brody Hounsel as they held close to the Pioneers at 15-12 early on before FC pulled away on a 9-0 run behind the hot shooting of Owen Jackson as he put up 18 points in the first quarter and ended his night with a game high 37 points with six makes coming from behind the arc.

FC shot lights out from beyond the three-point line going 11 for 26 (42%). Landon Everole tossed in three 3-pointers for 11 total points while Eli Eversole and Ty Crockett each had eight for the district champs. Eli Eversole also paced the Pioneers on defense with three blocked shots and eight rebounds while Kenton Sutphin distributed the ball around with eight assists and six points. Cade McPherson also had some big boards for the Fort and landed four points of his own in the win.

With the win, the Fort closes out their regular season at a perfect 12-0 in the Mountain Empire District and improves to 17-5 overall with the district tournament coming up this week.