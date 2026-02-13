Fort Chiswell dismantles George Wythe

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Boys Basketball Team dismantled George Wythe for the second time this year on Thursday night at the Fort 69-56. It was the fourth game in just six days with the one more district game to go with the Auburn Eagles on Friday night in Riner. The Pioneers having already clinched the regular season title are currently 11-0 in the Mountain Empire and 16-5 overall.

F C got off to an early start in the county rival game and really never looked back until the fourth quarter when it looked like the Pioneers were trying to conserve energy for the game the next day as GW cut the once 19 point lead to 8 before the Fort decided to close the game out with some full court pressure.

Owen Jackson led FC and all scorers with 34 points on 11 0f 21 from the field and 3 for 7 from behind the arc. Landon Eversole had a hot night as he sank two three pointers and 12 points while Kenton Sutphin and Ty Crockett added nine apiece for Fort Chiswell.

Isaac Smith was a force inside for GW as he tossed in 22 points in the losing effort and was aided by Aiden French who ended up with 11.