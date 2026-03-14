Fort Chiswell loses heartbreaker in State Championship Game 

By RODNEY YOUNG

NRVSports.net

Playing in Richmond for the Class 1 State Championship at Virginia Commonwealth University, the Pioneers lost in double overtime, 84-82.

Luray placed five players in double-digits. Matthew Owens led them with 21. Conner Hilliard had 16, Ayden Haddock scored 14, Will Judy scored 11 and Cole Hilliard chipped in with 11 coming off the bench.

Fort Chiswell (24-6) got a game-high 53 points from sophomore Owen Jackson. The 53 is a state title game record. Kenton Sutphin scored nine, and Ty Crockett tossed in seven.

The Luray Bulldogs have been ranked number one all season in Class 1 and were up 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and took a 27-23 advantage into intermission.

The third quarter saw the Pioneers outscore the Bulldogs 28-21 to take the lead, 51-48, heading into the fourth quarter. Jackson had 15 points in the third as he knocked down six jumpers and hit three of five free throws.

Luray (24-6) found themselves up 61-58 in the overtime period, but Jackson would hit a top-of-the-key three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime.

The overtime saw the Pioneers go up 67-63 with one minute to go, but they had missed four free throws.

Luray would then hit a three-pointer by reserve Cole Hilliard to cut it to 67-66, with 49 seconds to go.

The Pioneers would then hit one of two free throws to make it 68-66, and Luray’s Will Judy hit a jumper to tie the game at 68 with 19 seconds to go.

Fort Chiswell would hold the ball but would miss two shots as the buzzer sounded to send the game into a second overtime. In overtime, the Pioneers shot 10 foul shots but hit only five, and that proved to be costly.

The second overtime saw Luray score the first six points to go up 74-68. They would then hit 10 of 16 free throws to put the game away and win the Class 1 State Championship. Their two guys off the bench for Luray scored nine of their 16 second overtime points,

“We had our chances there in the first overtime,” said Pioneer head coach Derrick Jackson. “I’m so proud of this team and how they have battled all season. Heck of a game and both teams hit some big shots.” He then added. “This has been a heck of a ride and it has been a pleasure coaching these guys.”

There were 58 fouls committed by the two teams and 68 free throws attempted. The 58 fouls were evenly split, 29 by each team. This was a game of two evenly matched teams.

Fort Chiswell – 9- 14 – 28- 10- 7 -14 – 82

Luray – 12- 15-21- 13- 7 – 16- 84

Scoring – Fort – Jackson 53, Sutphin 9, Crockett 7, Armbrister 4, E. Eversole 4, L. Eversole 3, Ayers 2, Luray – Owens 21, Con. Hilliard 16, Haddock 14, Judy 11, Cole Hilliard 11, Benson 6, Cook 5

3-PT. Goals– Fort Chiswell – 8 ( Jackson 5, Crockett 2, Sutphin ), Luray- 6 ( Haddock 2, Benson 2, Owens, Cole Hilliard)

Total FG’s – Fort Chiswell – 27, Luray – 27

FT’s – Fort Chiswell -20-32, Luray – 24-36

Total Fouls – Fort Chiswell 29, Luray 29

Fouled Out– Fort Chiswell – L. Eversole, Sutphin, E. Eversole, Armbrister, Luray – Owens, Benson

Technicals– NONE