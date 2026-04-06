Fort Chiswell routs Grayson, 12-6

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Baseball Team kept their undefeated season going in as they smacked the Grayson County Blue Devils around by the score of 12-6. The contest looked like it was going to be over quick with the 10 run mercy rule coming into play after five innings as the Fort took a 12-0 lead into the fourth as they piled on 10 runs in the third inning., however, Pioneer starting pitcher, Isaac Haislip, who had been cruising the whole contest run into a bit of trouble and gave-up a three run homer to Troy Stockner to make the score 12-3 after four innings.

Other than the fourth inning, Haislip was untouchable as he only allowed two hits, two earned runs, and three walks while striking out eight Devils. Spencer Moser would come on for two innings of work and gave up four hits, three runs with only one of them being earned, while walking one and retiring one by strikeout. Owen Jackson came on in the seventh to close the door with no hits, no runs, one walk, and a strikeout.

Fort Chiswell was led at the plate by Cooper Reynolds, Spencer Moser, Isaac Haislip, and Cooper Davis who each collected two hits a piece. Owen Jackson, Mac Phillips, Brody Musser, and Cam Ward also notched important hits in the win. Grayson County was led by Troy Stockner and Mckray Goad who each had two hits a piece with Stockner being the big RBI getter with 4 on the day including that three run homer in the fourth but in the end it was enough as the Pioneers improve to 6 wins and 0 losses on the year with games coming up with George Wythe, South Stokes, and Galax.