Fort Chiswell runs record to 8-0 with win

Isaac Hiaslip and Owen Jackson each connected for three hits a piece as the Pioneers stayed undefeated in 2026 at 8-0 by defeating the South Stokes Sauras from NC 10-5 in a state-line grudge match held at the Fort on Thursday. Jackson led the game off with a solo homerun to right and Haislip followed it up with a smash to left center that plated two more runs in the opening inning.

The (12-6) Sauras faught back as the leadoff hitter, Tucker Monday, hit a solo home run in the top of the first and later tied the contest in the top of the third at 3-3 on a Pioneer error and a single by Kiptyn Middleton. However, the Fort flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the third, scoring six runs on six hits to take a 9-3 lead and never looked back. The biggest blow in the stanza was when Fort Chiswell right fielder Tristen Blair drove in two runs with a timely single. Blair finished with two hits on the day.

Isaac Haislip earned the win on the mound for FC going six innings, surrendering five runs (two earned), and striking out five. Owen Jackson came on in the seventh to close the door and gather the save striking out two batters and allowing no runs. Cooper Davis, Kam Ward, and Brady Moore also notched important hits in the Fort Chiswell win.