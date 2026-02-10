Fort Chiswell scores two big MED wins

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Boys Basketball Team picked up two important MED wins on Saturday and Monday night. FC turned away the Grayson County Blue Devils on Saturday with a 76-53 victory. The Pioneers were led in scoring by Owen Jackson who tossed in a game high of 28 points. Jackson also notched 13 rebounds and seven assists. He was aided by Kenton Sutphin’s 16 points and 8 steals. Ty Crockett and Landon Eversolse also did some major damage as they both hit three 3-pointers a piece as Crockett ended the day with 12 total points while Eversole tossed in 9. Grayson was led by Ben Hill’s five 3-pointers and 15 total points and was followed by Parker Dowell, Tucker Davis, and Aden Woodberry who each had 11.

FC carried their winning ways over to Galax on Monday and defeated the TIde 82-54. Owen Jackson led all scorers again with 21 and was accompanied in the double digit column by Landson Eversole who shot the ball well again as he scored 14 points on three long balls while teammates Ty Crockett and Eli Eversole each swished 11 total points. Kenton Sutphin also had a good game on the defensive end for the Pioneers as he managed 6 steals and nine assists for the contest. Galax was paced by Sean Lundy with 19 and Riley Siemon who ended-up with 18.

With the two wins the Pioneers improve to 14 wins and 5 losses on the year and stay a perfect 9-0 in MED play games remaining with Giles at home on Tuesday, George Wythe at home on Thursday, and Auburn away on Friday.