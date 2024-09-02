Four injured in Ruebush Road crash

From Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, Aug. 30 at approximately 10:45 p.m., units from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to the 6000 block of Ruebush Road in the Dublin area of the county in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle and four individuals.

All four individuals were transported away from the scene to receive further medical care.

This incident is still under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the individuals and the families of those involved, and we are very grateful for the progress made so far in their healing.