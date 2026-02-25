Four Lady Cougars make All-District teams in basketball

Pulaski County’s Lady Cougars placed two players on the River Ridge District First Team All-District, and two more on the Second Team.

Junior guard Palyn Sweet and freshman guard Cha-Cha Ratcliff-Calfee were named to the First Team.

Senior guard Ellie Macdonald and sophomore forward Kaliyah Green were listed on the Second Team.

Salem placed four players on the First Team, including senior Bailey Rider – the district’s Player of the Year.

Salem’s Scott Jester was named Coach of the Year.