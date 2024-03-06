A Dublin native, Frances May “Faye” Kent of Laurel, Maryland died –January 14, 2024 in Silver Springs Maryland after a short struggle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her parents John Baskerville Kent Sr. and Virginia Denison Pretlow Kent.

Her brother John Baskerville Kent lived in the old home and passed away 20 days before Faye. He chose the life of a recluse after serving in the U.S. Merchant Marine.

Faye, as she was known to many for most of her life, was a kind and gentle spirit and has been described as an animal whisperer. She cared about others and especially horses. Horses were her friends and she was an excellent farrier, often taking time to use her compassion for the animals and their owners to solve hoof problems missed or ignored by others. She made a living as such finally ending up at Laurel Park race track in Maryland.

Her home may have been in Maryland but she truly loved her Dublin, Virginia and all the friends and family here. She was fascinated by the family’s history and could trace cousins from memory back to 1750.

The Kent’s were early pioneers and helped form New Dublin Presbyterian church founded in 1769

A graduate of Dublin High School, Faye returned to Dublin in the summer of 2023 for her class reunion and homecoming at New Dublin Presbyterian Church.

She served in the United States Navy and was proud that she was sworn in the same day as John F. Kennedy was inaugurated President.

We were lucky enough to have known her well over the years.

A memorial service for Frances May Kent and John Baskerville Kent, Jr. is planned at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at New Dublin Presbyterian Church.

Interment will be in the church cemetery at a later date.