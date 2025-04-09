Frank Brammer Moore, age 82, born and raised in Dublin, died Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Warm Hearth, Blacksburg. He returns to his wife, Ellen Covey Moore, whom he was married for 59 years.

A graduate of New River Vocational Technical School and New River Community College. He also attended Wytheville Community College. Frank retired from ATK (Radford Army Ammunition Plant) where he was supervisor of the Power Plant. He served in the Virginia National Guard, was a member of Dublin United Methodist Church, and Frank was a long-time member of Henry Clay Masonic Lodge #280 A.F.&A.M. Dublin, where he served as a past secretary. He also was a member of the Draper Ruritan Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife; Ellen Covey Moore: parents: Rose Elsie McDaniel Moore and William Walton Moore: three brothers; Bill, Bob and Richard Moore.

He is survived by his two daughters and one son-in-law, Leslie Asher of St. Mary’s, Georgia and Nicole and John Long of Radford. Also surviving are three loving granddaughters, Sydney Wampler, Hannah Long, Beth Long and her fiancé Greyson Merrell.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. at the Dublin United Methodist Church with the Rev. Don Shelor officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with military honors and Graveside rites by Henry Clay Masonic Lodge #280.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Dublin United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700