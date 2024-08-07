April 25, 1927

August 6, 2024

Frank “Willard” Akers, 97, of Dublin, joined his beloved wife, Giny, in their eternal resting place on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Summarizing a near century of life is no easy task. We could fill pages with funny stories and various anecdotes, but we will try to do what Willard could not: keep our words short and sweet.

If you knew Willard, chances are you enjoyed fresh vegetables from his garden or found yourself caught up in one of his mischievous schemes. You likely have a funny story or two to share, and you probably remember him either pushing a lawnmower or cruising around town in his little red truck – with or without random objects tumbling from the bed.

Willard was not known for his mild temperament, but rather for his love for his family and his service to his community and country. He was a lifelong resident of Pulaski County, born on April 25, 1927, in Belspring, to Frank and Annie Akers. He was the oldest of four children born to the pair before losing his mother in 1936. He then gained a second mother, Mary, and five additional siblings in the years following. Willard graduated from Dublin High School in 1945 and went on to play semi-professional baseball and serve his country in the United States Navy before marrying the love of his life, Virginia (Giny) Lee Ratcliffe, on November 19, 1955. He worked for Klopman/Burlington Mills until his retirement in 1986 but remained active over the next 38 years. As a dedicated member of the Dublin Lions Club for 64 years, he found joy in serving his community and caring for his family and friends. He could be found at the local ballpark, football field, gymnasium, or fairgrounds, cooking his favorite Lion Dogs or causing a commotion somewhere around town. He was a pillar of Belspring Presbyterian Church and overseer of Hickman Cemetery for over 50 years.

Willard was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Ratcliffe Akers; his parents, Frank and Annie Akers; step-mother, Mary Akers Alger; brothers, Raymond and Pete Akers; and sister, Barbara Akers.

Survivors include his daughters, Karen Akers (Bill Wirt) and Lisa Buckner (John); granddaughters, Kara McCulloch (Geoff) and Keli Lichty (Chris); great grandchildren, Hayley, Taylor, and Cade (Faith) McCulloch, Eleanor and Anne-Marie Lichty; one great-great-granddaughter, Nova McCulloch; siblings, Robert Akers (Lois), Sylvia Akers Farmer, Larry Akers, Walter Akers (Shelba), and Imogene Setliff (Dennis); and many other relatives and friends. He adored his immediate and extended family, as well as those who were lucky enough to call him a friend.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Connie Ratcliffe officiating. Interment will follow in Hickman Cemetery in Pulaski County.

The family would like to thank Highland Ridge D Wing and Wythe Hospice staff for their support and compassion during this past month.

In lieu of flowers, Willard requested that donations be made to Belspring Presbyterian Church, PO Box 85, Belspring, VA 24058, or the Dublin Backpack Program, PO Box 577, Dublin, VA 24084.

In summary, we celebrate a man from humble beginnings who lived his life in service to others. Willard was outspoken, kind-hearted, ornery at times, and unapologetically himself. He loved his family and friends fiercely, and the world was undoubtedly a more interesting place because he was in it. Thank you for your service and love, Willard. Rest easy.

The Akers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, VA, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.