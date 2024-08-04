Franklin Co. man dies in Riner crash

On Saturday, August 3rd at approximately 8:42 p.m., deputies from the Montgomery

County Sheriff’s Office, along with Riner Fire Department, and Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to the 5600 block of Riner Rd/Route 8, near the intersection of Broad Shoals Road. On arrival, deputies located a single vehicle crash.

A Ford pickup truck had been traveling north toward Christiansburg when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. Montgomery County first responders rapidly extricated the driver and attempted life saving measures. The driver of the Ford, 22-year-old Nathan Cole Jefcoat of Franklin County, Virginia was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.